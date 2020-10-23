THE Welsh Government has failed to provide clarity on what items qualify as ‘essential.’

Wales enters a ‘firebreak’ lockdown from 6pm today, and last night it was announced that Welsh supermarkets will only be allowed to sell ‘essential’ goods during the lockdown, which ends on November 9.

First minister Mark Drakeford was questioned on this announcement as a press conference earlier today and said the measure is a ‘matter of fair play.’

He said it would be unfair to ask small businesses to close for the firebreak period, while allowing supermarkets to sell items which these small businesses would in normal circumstances

Mr Drakeford said: “We are all in this together. No organisation is above the measures being taken.

“The obligations on all of us are the same; that’s the way we will be doing it in Wales.”

When pressed for more information on what defines an ‘essential item’ and where people can access these details, Mr Drakeford said: "Individuals don't need to go searching for this information as it will be apparent when they go to the shops.”

He added that the firebreak lockdown is a ‘two-week period’ and that people who genuinely cannot find items essential to them will find ways around this, such as reaching out to the community, or shopping online.

When questioned about whether alcohol is seen as 'essential' and will still be for sale in Welsh supermarkets Mark Drakeford brought up that measures - such as stopping the sale of alcohol after 10pm in Wales - are already in place.

The circuit-breaker lockdown will start in Wales at 6pm tonight.