Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

2020 has been tough, especially for parents. From homeschooling to a lack of childcare, to the constant close quarters, you may be feeling a little at a loss when it comes to keeping your kids entertained and, most importantly, quiet and calm throughout the day. While many parents turn to digital distractions, you may be worried about the amount of time your kids spend looking at a screen. 4M Educational Toys are an excellent alternative.

4M is a unique company that makes creative, innovative games to both challenge and entertain children of all ages. Their games use STEM and STEAM concepts as their foundation. The exciting games will keep your children entertained for hours, while also teaching them critical cognitive skills and scientific concepts.



4M Crystal Growing Experimental Kit

Is your teenager looking for a mess-free at-home science experiment? This exciting crystal growing kit lets your kids see science in action. They will love the sparkling crystals made from scratch.

Get the 4M Crystal Growing Experimental Kit for £15.51



4M Anti-Gravity Magnetic Levitation Kit

This incredible kit will make your little ones feel like magicians through the power of science. There’s nothing like some incredible flying pencils to get your kids excited about how magnets work.

Get the 4M Anti-Gravity Magnetic Levitation Kit for £14.44

4M Magnetic Tile Art

This fun art project will see your kids getting creative and creating their own unique designs. Once they’re dry, they can go straight on the fridge door.

Get the 4M Magnetic Tile Art set for £10.74



4M Kidz Volcano Making Kit

This kit will let you show your kids the ultimate science experiment — the exploding volcano! Kids will be wowed by this thrilling spectacle, and it might just get them curious about chemistry.

Get the 4M Kidz Volcano Making Kit for £9.79

4M Easy to Do Crochet

For creatively inclined kids, try this fun crochet kit. Your little ones will love crafting their own coasters, bags, belts, and more.

Get the 4M Easy to Do Crochet set for £11.04

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.