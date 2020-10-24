Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s nothing worse than an unkempt beard. We get it — everyone’s staying inside way more than they were before, your social life is seriously reduced, and you’ve let your beard grow free. But nevertheless, you’ll thank yourself for taking a little care of your beard, regardless of what “look” you’re going for.

A beard trimmer can help you to maintain a wide range of styles, from the carefree, whimsy of a long, messy beard, to the clean-cut and sleek perpetual 5 o’clock shadow. Unless you have constant access to a barbershop (which is probably pretty unlikely these days), a beard trimmer will be your best friend.

We reviewed a wide range of beard trimmers in 2020. Among them was the Panasonic ER-SB40. While we were blown away by the performance of this little beard trimmer, we weren’t so thrilled by the price tag. The good news is, Amazon is now selling a newer, cheaper version that’s actually on sale, turning this “maybe” into a “must buy”.

What we loved about the Panasonic was its power and its effectiveness. With a lithium-ion battery, the device retains power for up to an hour. It also has a dial that allows you to select from 19 different blade lengths. The device was easy to use and incredibly quick. Plus, we were impressed by its sleek, modern design.

Luckily, with the new Panasonic ER-GB42, the price tag is less of an issue. Now you can get this highly effective wet and dry beard trimmer for a fraction of its original price. This newer model retains the attractive design and high-quality performance as the original.

Get the Panasonic ER-GB42 Wet & Dry Electric Beard Trimmer for £32.99 (Save £27)

