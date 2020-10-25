HOTEL Chocolat have launched a new subscription service - where fans of the sweet treat can get regular deliveries to their door.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is the servuce?

The retailer says its Tasting Club will give subscribers the chance to have a hand-picked collection of chocolates delivered straight to their door, with the selection changing each month.

It also gives chocolate fans the opportunity to try new inventions before they launch in stores.

The subscription service allows you to choose your favourite chocolate genre - Mellow, Dark and High-Cacao, Tipsy or Everything.

Options range from silk-smooth drinking chocolate, to carefully curated collections of chocolate, with prices starting from £13 per month.

Here’s a look of what is included in each subscription package:

High Cacao Curated Collection

This includes recipes that celebrate the cacao, meaning it mostly comprises dark chocolate, with the occasional intensely deep and satisfying Supermilk, for good measure.

Cost: £25 per month

Tipsy Curated Collection

This collection is comprised of chocolates made with a generous measure of premium alcohol, including a miniature from Hotel Chocolat’s own alcohol range, plus one or two recipes curated to complement a bottle of your own.

Cost: £25 per month

Mellow Curated Collection

Indulge in an array of creamy milk, white and caramel-milk recipes in this collection, with no dark chocolate or alcohol-infused recipes included.

Cost: £25 per month

Everything Curated Collection

Ideal if you love all tastes, this collection consists of a little bit of all genres, from mellow to dark, to something boozy.

Cost: £25 per month

Sleekster Subscription

Get your favourite chocolate box delivered as often as you like, with the option to choose from some of the most celebrated recipes in Hotel Chocolat’s entire collection.

The box is available in six different genres, including milk, caramel, dark, fruity, tipsy, patisserie, or a bit of everything.

Cost: £22.95 per month

Velvetiser Refill Subscription

One for fans of hot chocolate, this subscription will ensure your supply of Velvetiser single-serves drinking chocolate never runs out.

Simply choose your favourite recipe and how many boxes you’ll need, and you can get them delivered with free standard delivery.

Cost: £13 per month

The Inventing Room

This new, limited-membership monthly subscription allows you to taste and review the latest Hotel Chocolat recipes before they’ve even been named, or run past the Marketing team.

This can include filled chocolates, biscuits, brownies and new alcohol recipes, and will allow subscribers exclusive access to virtual tasting events to help shape the future of chocolate ranges.

Cost: £30 per month

For more information on the subscriptions on offer, visit hotelchocolat.com/uk.