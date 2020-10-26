TESCO have revealed how shoppers can donate the Clubcard points to a variety of good causes to help those in need.

Here's everything you need to know.

What charities can you help with your Clubcard points?

Tesco have partnered with five charities - Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, FareShare and The Trussell Trust.

FareShare is a food distribution charity which gives out fresh food and long life products to a network of more than 11,000 charities and community groups in the UK.

The Trussell Trust is the UK’s primary foodbank charity, which provides emergency food parcels to people in need all over the country.

How can I donate?

You can donate your Clubcard points by going to the Clubcard section of Tesco’s website.

Once you’ve selected your charity, you can decide how many of your points to donate. Then, wait for a confirmation email and you’ll know your donation has been made.

Why are people donating?

Following his high profile campaign to try and convince the government to extend the free school meals program into the holidays this year, footballer Marcus Rashford shared a tweet by charity FareShare explaining that people can donate their clubcard points directly to charity.

The tweet has since received more than 1,000 likes, with several people replying with the receipts from their donations and messages of support.

“Thank you to Marcus Rashford for retweeting,” said one person, alongside a screenshot of a £50 donation, “I didn’t know anything about this, what a great way to help.”

Another shared a picture of a £35 donation receipt, with the caption, “Donated 18 months worth.”

According to the most recent figures, approximately 14 million people in the UK live in poverty, including approximately one in three children.

Last year, the UN’s special rapporteur on extreme poverty released a report on poverty in Britain, accusing the government of the “systematic immiseration” of millions of people through “ideological” cuts to public services.