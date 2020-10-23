PLANS to build 40 homes on the site of a former pub and day centre in Newport have been lodged with the city council.

Developer Pobl Group is behind the development planned on the site of the former Seven Stiles pub and Ladyhill Day Centre, located on the junction of Aberthaw Road with Lliswerry Road in Alway.

The proposed affordable housing scheme includes 23 two-bedroom houses and 17 three-bedroom houses.

Sixty-six car parking spaces are planned to serve the development, including 52 for residents and 14 visitor spaces.

This is slightly below council requirements, but the developers argue it is justified due to the sustainable location of the site.

Two new access points from Lliswerry Road will also be created for vehicles to enter the site, with an existing one which was used to access the pub closed off.

Pre-application discussions were held over building 46 homes, but the number has now been reduced to 40.

Discussions around relocating a fish and chip shop which is situated centrally within the site were also held, but the plans confirm it will remain in its current position.

The former Ladyhill Day Centre and Seven Stiles pub were demolished around nine years ago and the site is now enclosed by hoardings.

A planning statement says the 1.18-hectare site offers “an excellent opportunity” to provide “much-needed” affordable homes and help meet housing requirements.

It says the development has been designed “to integrate the homes into the area to create a complementary streetscape”.

“The scale of the proposed development is in keeping with the prevailing vernacular in the vicinity of the site,” it adds.

Planning permission to build 14 apartments and nine houses on the site was previously granted in 2008.

The plans will be assessed by Newport City Council in the coming months.