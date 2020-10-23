CCTV images of the last movements of a woman who was allegedly murdered in Caerphilly last week have been released.

Detectives are investigating the death of 43-year-old Adell Cowan, who was found dead at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos, Caerphilly, at around 12.10am on Sunday, October 18.

Gwent Police are appealing for information to trace her movements for the evening of Friday, October 16, between 8.30pm and midnight and the afternoon of Saturday, October 17, between 1pm and 5pm, and have released these images as part of the investigation.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen Ms Cowan in the locations below to get in contact.

Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly

Bedwas Road in the vicinity of the 7-11 Grocery Shop, Caerphilly

Gwaun Newydd, Caerphilly

Ms Cowan was wearing a bright pink and blue coat, jeans and had a patterned face mask as pictured in the CCTV images from the 7/11 Grocery Shop on Friday, October 17.

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, from the force’s Major Incident Team, said: “As our enquiries into Adell’s death continue, we hope by releasing these CCTV images it may prompt someone’s memory and provide vital information to assist our investigation. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Adell or had contact with her in the days before her death to come forward.

“Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, may help. We are also asking for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area for last Friday and Saturday to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information can call us on 101 log number 9 of the 18 of October.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.