GLOUCESTERSHIRE police have said reports that “checkpoints” will be set up along sections of the Wales-England border during the two-week 'firebreak' lockdown are inaccurate.

Wales entered a two-week lockdown period at 6pm today. It will run until November 9.

The major restrictions will see pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and all non-essential shops closed.

Police from Gloucestershire have said they will spend some time on the main routes into the Forest of Dean, and will be stopping vehicles when there is a concern that the vehicle may have travelled some distance.

Such measures are very similar to those taken in the first national lockdown.

But the force has clarified they will not stop every vehicle travelling from Wales into England, and those they do stop will be asked to explain the reason for their journey and will receive advice.

If people are told to turn around and head back to Wales and they do not, the force said it will inform appropriate forces in Wales so that fines can be issued.

“While we cannot issue fines to those travelling from Wales into the county, we can inform the host force of those we stop about what has happened so they can take action,” a Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesman said.

“Officers will be running an operation from tomorrow and over the weekend that will cover routes from Wales into the Forest of Dean and if we stop someone travelling from Wales we will be engaging with them to find out why, explaining the legislation and encouraging them to turn around if we are not satisfied with their explanation.

“If they don’t turn around we will then inform the force that polices the area they have travelled from so that they can issue a fine.

“It is important to stress that the vast majority of people are abiding by the rules but in line with our policing approach, we will take action where there are flagrant breaches.”

After the firebreak lockdown was announced Gwent Police said: “You will see visibility across our force areas where we will be trying to help our communities do the right thing to protect themselves and others.

“We intend to focus our activity on areas and behaviours that pose the greatest risk to our communities and we will be proactive in targeting those that are not sticking to the gathering rules, whether that be indoors or outdoors.”

The force also quashed rumours that number plate recognition could be used to issue fines for lockdown flouters.