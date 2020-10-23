WITH Wales heading into a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown - and many businesses forced to close as a result - the Welsh Government has committed an extra £10 million to help workers.
Finance minister Rebecca Evans has announced an extra £5 million is being invested into a £20 million discretionary fund provided to local authorities to support businesses to retain those workers at risk of falling through the gaps in support.
In addition, an extra £5 million will also be provided to the Discretionary Assistance Fund which provides grants to people in need or urgent help during the crisis, including those waiting for benefit payments and those in employment who are facing hardship.
Ms Evans said: “Only the UK Government can alter these wage support schemes but they have refused to make changes which would have protected workers at risk of falling through the gaps.
“While UK Ministers fail to act, I am today adding a further £5 million to our discretionary businesses support grants and call on employers to use this funding to retain workers not eligible for the Job Retention Scheme between 23-31 October.
“The Wales only Economic Resilience Fund has already helped to secure over 100,000 jobs during this crisis by providing businesses with the most generous support package anywhere in the UK.
“We cannot protect every job and every business hit by this global pandemic, but we are taking every action we can to support people in need of urgent financial help which is why a further £5 million will be dedicated to support our Discretionary Assistance fund”.