TORFAEN Libraries' 'request and collect', IT appointment and Library at Home services will be suspended through the circuit breaker lockdown.
Services closed at 5pm today, Friday, and will resume on Monday, November 9. Details on how services will resume will be released shortly.
Residents have been asked not to visit libraries during the lockdown period for book collections or returns as staff will not be onsite.
Online services, such as BorrowBox, eMagazines, and Ancestry, will continue to be available.
