AS WALES prepares for a circuit-breaker lockdown on Friday, many are left wondering what this means for their favourite fast food restaurants. .
Earlier in the year, when the nation went into its first lockdown, non-essential shops such as fast-food restaurants shut.
And there has been some uncertainty around whether this will happen again following the start of Wales' 'fire-break' lockdown at 6pm this evening.
McDonald's, KFC, and Burger King have confirmed that they will remain open for deliveries, drive-through and take-out only.
A spokesperson for McDonald's said: “In line with Welsh government guidance, from Friday, October 23, our restaurants in Wales will be closed for dine-in from 6pm.
"Drive Thru, Takeaway and Delivery services will continue to operate outside of this time, however hours may vary so please check the My McDonald’s App or restaurant locator tool on our website for information of your nearest restaurant".
A spokesperson for Burger King said: "Following the Welsh Government's decision to impose a firebreak lockdown, we are strictly adhering to government recommendations to ensure we are compliant with the current guidelines, when the restrictions begin on Friday.
"Restaurants operating Drive Thru, takeaway and delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just East will continue to operate these services, in line with guidance issued. The safety of Burger King staff and customers continues to be our number one priority".
KFC have been contacted for a comment.
Domino’s has also confirmed that dine-in areas will be closed and collection will stop at 10pm.