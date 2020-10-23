WALES has been placed under a national lockdown, where all non-essential retailers have been told to close.
The new restrictions came in to force at 6pm today, and will apply until Monday, November 9.
Here are all the shops in Newport and Cwmbran's shopping centres which will be remaining open over the fire break lockdown.
At Friars Walk in Newport, only food outlets will remain open over the lockdown.
These are the businesses which will remain open:
- Bistro Pierre (Deliveroo and click and collect);
- Greggs;
- Holland & Barrett;
- KFC (takeaway only);
- M&S Foodhall;
- Muffin Break (takeaway only);
- Nandos (Deliveroo and click and collect);
- TGI Fridays (Deliveroo and click and collect);
- Wagamama (Deliveroo and click and collect);
- Zizzi (Deliveroo and click and collect).
At the Kingsway Centre, these shops will still be open:
- Wilko;
- Poundland;
- B&M;
- Savers;
- Rae Barton Fruit and Veg;
- Sainsburys;
- Starbucks (for mobile orders and Uber Eats);
- Bubble Trouble;
- Principality (reduced hours);
- NM Moneyline.
In Cwmbran, the following shops will be open at the Cwmbran Centre:
- Asda;
- Barclays Bank;
- Boots;
- Brown Bear Coffee House (takeaway and delivery);
- Caspian Fish Restaurant (takeaway);
- Co-Operative Bank;
- Costa Coffee (takeaway and delivery);
- Cwmbran Dental;
- Douglas Willis;
- Dominos;
- Greggs;
- Halifax;
- HSBC;
- Holland and Barrett;
- Heron Foods;
- Home Bargains;
- Iceland;
- KFC (takeaway and delivery);
- Lloyds;
- Monmouthshire Building Society;
- Moneyline Cymru;
- McDonald's (takeaway and delivery);
- Mr Chippy (takeaway and delivery);
- NM Money;
- Nationwide;
- NatWest Bank;
- Optic Shop;
- Papa Johns;
- Poundland;
- Principality;
- Ramsdens;
- Shopmobility;
- Starbucks (through Uber Eats and the app for takeaway);
- Superdrug;
- Timpson’s;
- TSB;
- Santander;
- Specsavers;
- Subway (takeaway and Uber Eats);
- Vision Express;
- WHSmith and Post Office;
- Wysome and Parry (dental emergencies only);
- Wilko.
