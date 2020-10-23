AS the firebreak lockdown began in Wales this evening, pubs across Newport shut their doors and supermarkets implemented some new rules.

The usual bustling nightlife in Newport’s town centre was quiet come 6pm today as the firebreak lockdown announced by the Welsh Government on Monday came into force - it will last for 17 days.

Pubs in the town centre were either already shut or getting ready to shut shop.

A few people were eating outside of McDonalds on Cambrian Road, as they could not sit dine-in due to new regulations.

Unusual scenes for Cambrian Road on a Friday night

Walking through High Street you could see the staff at Tiny Rebel cleaning and putting away chairs before locking up.

High Street was eerily quiet - the only people around were last minute food shoppers making their way back home

For a Friday night, and approaching Hallowe’en and Bonfire Night, it was unusual to say the least.

Doors were shut at The Queen's Hotel

Going back to the first national lockdown, the streets of Newport resembled something of a ghost town, and it seems this time around will be no different.

Tesco, on Cardiff Road, Newport, had cornered off the ‘non-essential’ section where they would usually sell items such as duvets, home decorations, children’s toys and so on.

Tesco, on Cardiff Road, had shut off a section of their store using crates of alcohol so customers could not access 'non-essential' items such as electricals, toys, home items.

There supermarket was rather busy with people doing a late-night shop, only this time they were limited as to what they could get.

On Friday afternoon, the Welsh Government issued guidance stating that certain sections or aisles of large supermarkets or department stores “must be cordoned off or emptied and closed to the public”.

These include areas selling electrical goods, telephones, clothes, toys and games, and products for the garden, as well as a dedicated section for homeware products.