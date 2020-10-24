Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Buddy has lived with Rhiannon Brereton, of Caldicot, for five years. He was rehomed when he was only eight months old. Rhiannon said: "It was a roller coaster to begin with but once we got that trust he has blossomed and become the most loving and cheeky little dog and we love him to bits."

Laura Rowlands, of Chepstow, has shared this picture of Daisy (the dog, eight) and Ollie (13).

This is nine-year-old Coco, a King Charles Cavalier, who lives with Richard Bellamy in Newport. Richard said: "She’s not been interested in walks before but now we can’t keep her indoors (so not awkward in any way). Normally she would spend most of her day asleep so it’s difficult to say if she likes having me home but she is now happy to go for a walks. This photo was taken by a neighbour who kindly offered to walk her when I couldn’t."

Hubert lives with Janet Canton in Chepstow. He's a Bengal tabby cross and has been part of the family for two years.

Here is Buddy celebrating his first birthday. He lives with Michelle Redman, of Blaenavon, who said: "My daughter insisted that he had cards, presents and a cake!"