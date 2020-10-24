A BUDDING fashion designer from Rogiet in Monmouthshire has turned lockdown stress into business success by setting up her own clothing and accessories brand during the pandemic.

Twenty-one-year-old Ruby Harry, who has already sold 400 face masks, graduated in fashion design in the summer, and started her business just a month later.

Not one to shy away from a challenge, Ms Harry got to work selling face masks, tote bags, hair accessories and make-up bags with the help of Big Ideas Wales – part of Business Wales and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

“I graduated in June and because of the pandemic there weren’t many jobs, so I decided to start my own business,” she said.

“I realised there was a demand for face masks and I wanted to create luxury fashion-forward designs that also offered people the protection they needed.

“In two months I’ve been able to turn it into a business - I’m so happy with how it’s going.

“I’ve learnt a lot and really enjoy every aspect of it – from sewing the masks, running the social media channels and the website, shipping the items and communicating with customers.

“It’s been a big learning curve, but so rewarding.”

The face masks – stocked at beauty salon Studio Meraki in Portskewett - are three layers, while Ms Harry also does ‘glam masks’ with sequins and ribbons.

Recalling how the business idea came about, she added: “I heard about the service through the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Cardiff Metropolitan University, who put me in touch with business advisor Sian Davies.

“Sian was always on hand to answer any questions I had, from creating a business plan to helping me understand how to scale up the business.

“I hope to be able to expand the products I offer and design a sustainably sourced clothing collection, which has always been a big dream of mine.”

The Business Wales funding is aimed at anyone from five to 25 who wants to develop their own business.

For information visit https://www.rubyharryfashion.com/.