OCTOBER is traditionally the time of year when we celebrate harvest time.

So it makes sense to look back at some of the amazing vegetables Newport gardener Ian Neale has grown over the years - which brought him to the attention of one of the world's biggest rap stars, Snoop Dogg.

Back in 2011 Snoop Dogg took to YouTube to congratulate Mr Neale for growing an 85.5lb swede which won him a Guinness World Record and invite him to his gig in Cardiff.

Ian Neale with a massive cabbage

(L-R) Kevin Fortey and Ian Neal of GiantVeg.co.uk and Alexis Jones of Mad Dog Brewing Co have teamed up to produce a pumpkin flavoured beer

Snoop Dog. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Snoop Dogg posted the video congratulating "my homeboy Ian Neale," offering him two tickets to his show and inviting him backstage.

Then in 2013 the South Wales Argus interviewed Mr Neale about his vegetable-growing prowess.

Mr Neale, then 70, of Langstone, said of Snoop Dogg: "I had never heard of him to be honest, but my friend had so I went along to meet him in Cardiff and gave him some advice on growing, and I gave him some root grow.”

Ian Neale hard at work

Ian Neale showing off the fruits - or vegetables - of his labours

Ian Neale with another huge veggie

Mr Neale, a retired farmer, told the Argus he advises growers to invest in a polythene tunnel or some sort of protection for the vegetables so that they can be planted earlier in the season giving them longer to grow.

He said: “You can start planting now as long as you give the plant some sort of protection because if you were to plant outside to early it just wouldn't grow as well,” he said.

Mr Neale also advises gardeners not to be disheartened if their plant doesn’t grow as a lot of it has to do with the weather.

Ian Neale

Ian Neale with his award-winning giant beetroot

Ian Neale with his award-winning giant carrot

Ian Neale and his World Record Elephants Ear Chilli weighing 0.306kg

“It depends on where in the country you are growing as different soils and climates affect it,” he added.

“My best advice is no secret- you have to have good soil, good seed, good weather and good luck!”

And he put his own success down to dedication to his plants, and the right seeds also believes that most of his knowledge has come from trial and error over the years.