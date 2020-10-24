THE Royal Gwent Hospital on Cardiff Road in Newport is one of the city's landmark buildings. Formerly opened in 1901 by Lord Tredegar on land donated by the viscount, it has served as a general hospital throughout this time. Here are some archive photographs showing all aspects of hospital life.

South Wales Argus:

A view of the Royal Gwent Hospital taken in 1992

South Wales Argus:

The Royal Gwent Hospital fete in 1997

South Wales Argus:

Theatre staff from the Royal Gwent Hospital were praying for courage in 1991 as they attempted a sponsored abseil down the side of the building

South Wales Argus:

The re-built section of the Royal Gwent Hospital, picture taken in 1994

South Wales Argus:

Anita Downes, head chef Stephen Billinghem and Marie O'Connor at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1993

South Wales Argus:

Work to develop the hospital in 1992

South Wales Argus:

The older building at the Royal Gwent Hospital

South Wales Argus:

The hospital radio launch at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1997

South Wales Argus:

Security at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1995