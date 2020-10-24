THE Royal Gwent Hospital on Cardiff Road in Newport is one of the city's landmark buildings. Formerly opened in 1901 by Lord Tredegar on land donated by the viscount, it has served as a general hospital throughout this time. Here are some archive photographs showing all aspects of hospital life.
A view of the Royal Gwent Hospital taken in 1992
The Royal Gwent Hospital fete in 1997
Theatre staff from the Royal Gwent Hospital were praying for courage in 1991 as they attempted a sponsored abseil down the side of the building
The re-built section of the Royal Gwent Hospital, picture taken in 1994
Anita Downes, head chef Stephen Billinghem and Marie O'Connor at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1993
Work to develop the hospital in 1992
The older building at the Royal Gwent Hospital
The hospital radio launch at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1997
Security at the Royal Gwent Hospital in 1995