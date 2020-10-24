POLICE officers carried out patrols near the second Severn crossing last night (Friday), coinciding with the new lockdown restrictions in Wales.

Motorcyclists from Gwent Police's Operations and Support team conducted a series of vehicle checks near the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

At 6pm yesterday, Wales entered a two-week 'circuit break' or 'fire break' nationwide lockdown, lasting until Monday, November 9.

Among the new rules is the requirement to only travel when it is essential to do so.

There are no nationwide restrictions in place over the border in England.

Gwent Police said 10 "vehicles of interest" were stopped during "pro-active patrols" last night.

A Gwent Police motorcyclist questions a driver at the start of the 'circuit-break' lockdown, October 23 2020. Picture: Gwent Police

Of those 10 vehicle stops, six fines were issued for breaches of the coronavirus regulations.

One driver was also arrested for failing a drug wipe, testing positive for cannabis.

The new 'circuit break' rules have thrown up countless questions in the past week or so, including doubts over how the restrictions will be enforced on the Wales-England border.

Yesterday, the Argus reported that an English police force would not be setting up checkpoints for vehicles travelling towards Wales.

Gloucestershire Constabulary dismissed reports it would be stopping every car travelling into Wales, but said officers would patrol the main routes in the Forest of Dean and stop some vehicles if there was a concern they may have travelled some distance.

“If they don’t turn around, we will then inform the force that polices the area they have travelled from, so that they can issue a fine," a spokesman for the Gloucestershire force said.

A Gwent Police motorcyclist observes traffic entering Wales over the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge at the start of the 'circuit-break' lockdown, October 23 2020. Picture: Gwent Police

The current 'circuit break' rules mean people outside Wales are being discouraged from visiting – as was the case towards the end of the UK's national lockdown earlier this year, when restrictions in Wales were lifted slightly later than in England.

"Regrettable as it is, people from outside Wales must not come to Wales," first minister Mark Drakeford said earlier this week, adding: “These measures are not to keep people away, they’re not because we don’t look forward to visits, but now is not the moment.

"We need your help as much as we need the help of people who live in Wales."