THE first week of Strictly Come Dancing is finally upon us.
We've seen this year's Strictly stars meet their professional partners, but now is the time when things get serious.
The couples have given us a taste of what is in their dance locker, and now we find out which routines they'll be performing on Saturday night.
Each couple wants to burst into week one with a bang, and by the sounds of the dances they have in store for us, it is going to be a night to remember.
They aren't starting slow this year, as Jives, Quicksteps and even Paso Dobles feature in week one.
Caerphilly's Amy Dowden and her partner, Invictus Games medalist and television presenter, JJ Chalmers, will kick off the season with a Waltz to Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World.
Here is the full list of couples, and their week one routines:
- Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse: Cha Cha Cha to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba
- Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe: American Smooth to 9-5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton
- Clara Amfo and Aljaž Skorjanec: Cha Cha Cha to Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa
- HRVY and Janette Manrara: Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande
- Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke: Foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python
- Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer: Cha Cha Cha to Think About Things by Daði og Gagnamagnið
- Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk: American Smooth to My Girl by The Temptations
- JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden: Waltz to What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
- Maisie Smth and Gorka Marquez: Samba to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan
- Max George and Dianne Buswell: Tango to Best Fake Smile by James Bay
- Nicola Adams OBE and Katya Jones: Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald
- Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Di Prima: Paso Doble to End of Time by Beyoncé
The new season of Strictly Come Dancing will begin on BBC One at 7.25pm on Saturday.