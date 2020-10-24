A FURTHER 16 people have died in Wales after testing positive for Covid-19 coronavirus, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).
Four of those deaths were reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent.
Across Wales, there have been 1,324 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 since yesterday.
Of those, 244 new cases were found in Gwent's ABUHB area – 68 in Blaenau Gwent, 69 in Caerphilly, 21 in Monmouthshire, 47 in Newport, and 39 in Torfaen.
PHW said 14,518 coronavirus tests were carried out across Wales on Friday.
Here's how many new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wales' other health board areas and council areas today:
Betsi Cadwaladr UHB – 112 cases
Anglesey – 9
Conwy – 15
Denbighshire – 11
Flintshire – 17
Gwynedd – 10
Wrexham – 50
Cardiff and Vale UHB – 320 cases
Cardiff – 292
Vale of Glamorgan – 320
Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB – 265 cases
Bridgend – 63
Merthyr Tydfil – 50
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 152
Hywel Dda UHB – 49 cases
Carmarthenshire – 39
Ceredigion – 5
Pembrokeshire – 5
Powys THB – 10 cases
Powys – 10
Swansea Bay UHB – 251 cases
Neath Port Talbot – 88
Swansea – 163
There were also 15 positive cases with an unknown location, and 58 cases in people who are not residents of Wales.