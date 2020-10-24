PUPILS at a secondary school in Newport have been notified of a positive coronavirus case.
St Joseph's RC High School has contacted parents after a Year 8 pupil tested positive for Covid-19.
The Argus understands all Year 8 pupils have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, in line with the Welsh Government's public health guidelines.
The positive case at St Joseph's comes as schools across Gwent begin the half-term holidays.
Wales' ongoing 'fire break' or 'circuit break' lockdown, which took effect at 6pm yesterday (Friday), means a change to how secondary schools will welcome back pupils after half-term.
Pupils in Years 7 and 8 should return to school as normal on Monday, November 2 – but the positive case at St Joseph's means Year 8 pupils there must not return to school until their 14-day self-isolation period has finished.
This new cases marks the second time Year 8 pupils at St Joseph's have been asked to self-isolate this term.
Year 8 and Year 7 pupils at the school both had to isolate for 14 days in September following two separate positive cases.
