A PETITION to overturn a ban on sales of 'non-essential' items during the circuit break lockdown in Wales has collected more than 19,000 signatures in less than 36 hours.

The online petition, submitted to the Senedd website on Friday morning, calls on ministers to overturn the rule preventing supermarkets selling items like clothes, toys and books during the two-week 'fire break' or 'circuit break' lockdown in Wales.

During the new coronavirus lockdown period, which lasts until November 9, only 'essential' shops can remain open.

Supermarkets are limited to selling items deemed 'essential' by the Welsh Government.

First minister Mark Drakeford previously told Senedd members the rule was to ensure a "level playing field" because other stores selling 'non-essential' items would be forced to shut for the entire two-week period.

As the lockdown began on Friday evening, many shoppers were bemused to find supermarket aisles and clothing sections cordoned off or covered over to prevent people browsing there.

In the Tesco supermarket in Maesglas, Newport, staff blocked off access to non-essential items like toys and electricals using palettes of drinks.

On the situation, the petition to the Senedd states: "We do not agree that this is a prudent or rational measure, and will create more harm than good.

"We do not agree for example that parents should be barred from buying clothes for their children during lockdown while out shopping. This is disproportionate and cruel and we ask that the decision be reversed immediately."

As of 4pm today (Saturday), the petition had reached more than 19,000 signatures, easily passing the 5,000 threshold needed for a Senedd committee to debate the subject.

This included more than 3,700 signatures from the Gwent region – by Senedd constituency area, the petition had received 479 signatures in Blaenau Gwent, 774 signatures in Caerphilly, 650 signatures in Islwyn, 265 signatures in Monmouth, 550 signatures in Newport West, 415 signatures in Newport East, and 578 signatures in Torfaen.

­— Why have supermarkets been banned from selling 'non-essential' items?

Earlier this week, the first minister said the rule would ensure a “level playing field” as many retailers will be forced to shut when the 17-day lockdown began.

Mr Drakeford made the announcement at a Senedd committee in response to a question from Conservative MS Russell George who said it was “unfair” to force independent clothing and hardware retailers to close while similar goods were on sale in major supermarkets.

“In the first set of restrictions people were reasonably understanding of the fact that supermarkets didn’t close all the things that they may have needed to,” Mr Drakeford said.

“I don’t think that people will be as understanding this time and we will be making it clear to supermarkets that they are only able to open those parts of their business that provide essential goods to people and that will not include some of the things that Russell George mentioned which other people are prevented from selling.

“So, we will make sure there is a more level playing field in those next two weeks.”

But Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies said today the "ludicrous" ban had caused "real anger across Wales".

Calling on the Welsh Government to overturn the ban, he added: "It's not fair on those staff working in our supermarkets, and the general Welsh public who are already at their wit's end with a difficult fortnight looming."

All information correct as of 4pm on Saturday, October 24. Additional reporting by PA Media.