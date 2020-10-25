A WOMAN from New Inn, near Pontypool, has come up with a novel way of supporting her favourite charity this year after her plans of holding an art auction in her village were scuppered due to the on-going pandemic.
Mum-of-two Janette Wyatt starting raising funds for the annual Children in Need appeal when her first child was born four years ago.
Over the years she has raised more than £2,000 and was all set to host an event this year - until the lockdown restrictions hit.
Original work by Kathryn Rosser
Wire Sculpture
MORE NEWS:
- Campaigners' joy at appeal ruling on Cefn Fforest homes plan
- Changes on way for Monmouth's controversial one-way system
- Heroic ex-Wales rugby star cop tackles Newbridge knifeman
Undeterred, Ms Wyatt has just moved her art auction online to Facebook.
She has had donations from 50 artists from across South Wales and will be inviting bids on November 7 and 8 on the Facebook page.
She is hoping the auction will raise at least £500 for the charity.
Ceramic 'glow bowl' by Cheryl Loft Studio
Prints of paintings from DF & Gracie Prints
Limited edition 1 of 5 prints of picture that was done for Geraint Thomas
The art works set to be auction include original paintings, wire sculptures, wood art, glass art and ceramics.
Ms Wyatt said: "I held an auction at New Inn Village Hall last year and raised about £1,200. Lots of local companies donated prizes for that. The year before I held at cake sale at the village hall and raised about £500.
"And the first year I decided to raise funds for Children in Need was 2017 and I raised about £300 by having my long hair cut off at a local salon."
She said: "I started doing this for Children In Need when I had my first child. I’ve been fundraising ever since as it’s so important to give care to children who need our help."