A WOMAN from New Inn, near Pontypool, has come up with a novel way of supporting her favourite charity this year after her plans of holding an art auction in her village were scuppered due to the on-going pandemic.

Mum-of-two Janette Wyatt starting raising funds for the annual Children in Need appeal when her first child was born four years ago.

Over the years she has raised more than £2,000 and was all set to host an event this year - until the lockdown restrictions hit.

South Wales Argus:

Original work by Kathryn Rosser

South Wales Argus:

Wire Sculpture

MORE NEWS:

Undeterred, Ms Wyatt has just moved her art auction online to Facebook.

She has had donations from 50 artists from across South Wales and will be inviting bids on November 7 and 8 on the Facebook page.

She is hoping the auction will raise at least £500 for the charity.

South Wales Argus:

Ceramic 'glow bowl' by Cheryl Loft Studio

South Wales Argus:

Prints of paintings from DF & Gracie Prints

South Wales Argus:

Limited edition 1 of 5 prints of picture that was done for Geraint Thomas

The art works set to be auction include original paintings, wire sculptures, wood art, glass art and ceramics.

Ms Wyatt said: "I held an auction at New Inn Village Hall last year and raised about £1,200. Lots of local companies donated prizes for that. The year before I held at cake sale at the village hall and raised about £500.

"And the first year I decided to raise funds for Children in Need was 2017 and I raised about £300 by having my long hair cut off at a local salon."

She said: "I started doing this for Children In Need when I had my first child. I’ve been fundraising ever since as it’s so important to give care to children who need our help."

South Wales Argus: