IF YOU’VE been on your travels around Gwent recently you may have seen some very creative and artistic bales of hay.

The bales – which depict emojis, pumpkins and cats among other weird and wonderful creations – are the work of Gwent Young Farmers' Clubs (YFC), which is made up of five clubs across the region.

Leading the competition was Usk YFC and their entry of Bill and Ben, which can be seen at Usk Showground.

Abergavenny YFC placed second with their colourful characters, and Wentwood YFC came third with their rocket statue.

(Usk YFC claimed the honours with 'Bill and Ben')

Tom Pope, chairman of Somerset YFC, judged the entries from submitted photos and videos.

“It was a pleasure to be asked to judge and a joy to see members back doing what they do best, working together,” he said.

(Abergavenny YFC achieved second place)

The competition marks the first of the year for Gwent Young Farmers' Clubs, which since April 2020 have been operating under coronavirus restrictions.

“This has involved taking meetings online and making the remainder of last year’s competition calendar virtual,” Gwent YFC chairman Abbie Williams explained.

(Wentwood YFC came third with their creation)

“We were thrilled to have such unique entries for the bale art competition and excited to see clubs meeting for the first time since lockdown.

“Although these are challenging times, if any organisation can adapt, it is us. We look forward to meeting in person again as and when the rules allow and it is safe to do so."

(An impressive effort from Raglan farmers)

Young Farmers is open to young people aged 10 to 26, whether you have a farming background or not.

(Bedwas entry - which came in fifth place)

To find out more about Gwent YFC or your nearest club contact Jemma Rodgers on gwent@yfc-wales.org.uk or phone 01291672602.