A MOTHER and daughter who fell victim to a thief they were helping have forgiven him and hope he gets support with his rehabilitation when he comes out of prison.

Daniel Barrington stole a sentimental gold chain that belonged to Ailsa Morris’ late mother and a phone containing precious pictures of Rhian Rogers’ newly-born grandson.

The mum and daughter are volunteers with the HCT Helping Caring Team charity and were handing out food to the homeless community in Newport.

Barrington was one of the people they were assisting when he spotted care worker Mrs Morris’ handbag and Mrs Rogers’ mobile phone in the organisation’s van.

He stole both items and they have not been recovered.

The defendant also used one of Mrs Morris’ bank cards to buy £120 in cigarettes after using it at three different shops.

Barrington, 33, of Caerau Road, Newport, was caught thanks to evidence obtained from CCTV footage.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and fraud by false representation.

Newport Magistrates’ Court was told he has 62 previous convictions for theft and similar offences.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, said his client was homeless and struggling with drug addiction at the time of the offences.

Barrington was jailed for 24 weeks.

Speaking after the case, Mrs Rogers, 45, from Oakdale, near Blackwood, said: “Dan’s a lovely, polite boy. He just needs support.

“I feel very sorry for him and I really hope he gets the help he definitely needs.

“We don’t feel any ill-will towards him and we forgive him.

“It wasn’t a nice thing he did and I was shocked at the time and my mother was really upset.

“He has apologised to me and asked me to pass on his apology to my mother.

“Dan was really sorry and remorseful and said it was an opportunistic crime.”

Mrs Rogers believes Barrington needs to be rehabilitated in the community and not sent to jail to serve short prison sentences.

She said: “Putting him in prison for a few weeks and months at a time and then forgetting about him isn’t going to help.

“I think anyone who gets the proper assistance can chose a different path. I just hope he gets the support he’s desperately crying out for.”