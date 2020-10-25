OUR readers have been pictured with celebrities from music, sport, acting and more. And here is one reader who has turned his hobby into a passion.

Llewelyn Smith, of Newport, has shared a collection of his celebrity snaps with us this week.

Here is Llewelyn Smith with actor Michael Sheen at the Annual Chartists Convention at the Newport City Campus in November 2014.

Llewelyn met actor John Challis (aka Boycie in Only Fools and Horses) at a signing of his book Being Boycie at Waterstones in Newport.

Llewelyn with actor Brian Blessed at St Pierre Marriott Hotel & Country Club, in Chepstow. Brian Blessed was doing a talk about his book Absolute Pandemonium followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Llewelyn with singer Katherine Jenkins at her Launch and Signing of her Album Home Sweet Home at HMV in Cardiff in November 2014.

Katie Price aka Jordan was snapped with Llewellyn at a VIP event at the Courtyard in Newport in March 2018.

Llewellyn took this selfie with former Wales and Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall at the Welsh Independence March in Merthyr Tydfil in September 2019. Neville Southall was a speaker at the event.

Here he is with cyclist Geraint Thomas at his homecoming in Cardiff in August 2018 after winning the Tour de France that year.

Llewellyn and former Wales manager Chris Coleman at the National St David's Day Parade in Cardiff on St David's Day 2017.

Llewellyn with Ricky ''the Hitman'' Hatton promoting Lightweight Boxing at the Newport Centre in July 2009.

Llewellyn with David Dickinson when ITV were filming Dickinson's Real Deal at the Christchurch Centre on Malpas Road in Newport in July 2019.