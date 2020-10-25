THE Welsh Government will review the 'fire break' lockdown restrictions on supermarkets selling 'non-essential items', the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford took to Twitter on Saturday evening to tell residents ministers would "be reviewing how the weekend has gone with the supermarkets and making sure common sense is applied".

The 'non-essential items' rule has proved unpopular with many shoppers, and an online petition opposing the rule had gathered more than 46,000 signatures as of 8.30am today (Sunday).

When the 17-day 'fire break' or 'circuit break' lockdown began at 6pm on Friday, supermarkets were stopped from selling any items deemed 'non-essential', such as clothes and toys.

Many supermarkets erected physical barriers to stop shoppers browsing those sections of the stores.

Clothes in the ASDA supermarket in Caldicot were sealed off using plastic sheeting. Picture: James Correra

Clarifying the rule, Mr Drakeford said yesterday: "Supermarkets can sell anything that can be sold in any other type of shop that isn't required to close."

Many other retailers have been forced to close completely during the two weeks of lockdown restrictions if they are not deemed 'essential' shops.

The first minister has previously said the rule would ensure a "level playing field" – so that shops forced to close would not lose out on trade to supermarkets that could remain open and sell the same items during the lockdown.

On Saturday, the Welsh Government sought to emphasise the need for fairness.

"Supermarkets can keep selling items you can find in other essential shops – such as stationery/greeting cards," a statement read. "The purpose of selling essential items only during 'fire break' is to discourage spending more time than necessary in shops and to be fair to retailers who have to close.

"This is not for the sake of being difficult - we need to do everything we can to minimise the time we spend outside our homes. This will help save lives and protect the NHS."

But the intricacies of what constitutes a 'non-essential item' have frustrated many shoppers.

One told the Argus: "You can buy a tin of beans but no tin opener to open them? It just doesn't make sense in my eyes."

Another questioned the rule, saying: "Hairbrushes, cooking utensils, pans and cutlery are non-essential but litre bottles of whiskey at knock down prices are absolute must-haves."