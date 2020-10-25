DAVID 'Bomber' Pearce is known fondly as Newport's Rocky. and a statue has been erected in the heart of the city to honour the boxer's distinguished career. Born in Pill and boxing out of St Joseph's ABC, Pearce became a British heavyweight boxing champion in the 1980s. Here are some of the highlights from Pearce's career.

Newly-crowned British heavyweight champion David Pearce holds aloft his Lonsdale belt for fans at a Newport County game in 1983

David Pearce v Neville Meade in 1983

The Pearce brothers including, from left, Gary, David, Walter, Ray, Nigel and Simon in front doing the splits

David in front of his portrait

David Pearce with his Lonsdale belt after becoming British Heavyweight Champion after his fight with Neville Meade

David Pearce, right, helps his brother Gary prepare for a fight in 1980

Luke Pearce (centre) with committee members at the unveiling of the David 'Bomber' Pearce statue in Newport. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk