THE 'non-essential items' ban in Welsh supermarkets has proved controversial among many shoppers – and on Saturday one Newport man went to extreme lengths to display his displeasure.

Chris Noden visited the Tesco supermarket in Spytty wearing just his pants and a protective face covering.

His argument – that if clothes were classed as 'non-essential' items, he should be allowed to do his shopping without wearing any.

Mr Noden's protest was against a Welsh Government rule stating supermarkets can only sell 'essential' items during the current 'fire break' or 'circuit break' lockdown period.

Stores must not sell items like clothes, toys, or cookware during the lockdown – but supermarkets themselves have no say in the matter.

Following the incident, Tesco said: "Our colleagues have worked hard to put these measures in place and we ask that customers please respect these restrictions.”

The 38-year-old was filmed by his wife Dawn as he tried to push his trolley into the supermarket.

On the video, shared by Mrs Noden, she said: "Clothes are deemed now non-essential. Your store policy says clothes are non-essential."

She added: "Let him in to buy some clothes."

"This is beyond a joke. There are children out there growing that need clothes."

In response, a security guard says: "He's not appropriately dressed. Go and take it up with the government."

"You can't come in dressed like that."

Mrs Noden posted the video on Facebook, drawing thousands of comments.

Many people pointed out Mr Noden's protest was being directed at supermarket staff powerless to make any decisions on the 'non-essential' items ban.

Later, Mrs Noden said on Facebook: This isn’t Tesco’s fault or any other store – it’s to prove a point at the level of ridiculousness this is getting too [sic]."

Amid growing opposition to the 'non-essential' items ban, first minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government would review the rule.