This week we decided to set the autumnal theme of orange and again our camera club members rose to the challenge.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,800 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Trees: Wentwood Forest taken by Richard Lakey

October: A pumpkin patch taken by Matt Jones

Sky: Nicky Deacon took this stunning picture of the sun

Crawling: A Oak Eggar caterpillar taken by Daniel Jones

Orange: Bright bloom taken by Mark Wall

Lifesavers: SARA Lifeboat 14 ’Maureen Easton’ in the midweek sunset taken by Barry Flipper Buxton

Reflections: The sky reflected on a car bonnet at St Illtyds, Abertillery taken by Rebecca Lee Morgan

Road: Joe Guard shared this autumnal scene at Edward VII Avenue, Newport

Leaf: Autumn dew in Caerleon taken by Gareth James

Goose: Joanne Price loved this bird's 'gorgeous orange face'