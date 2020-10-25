DO you recognise this area of Newport city centre. What are your memories of shopping there? Share them at tinyurl.com/y3rfyt8l

A picture of the area from days gone by

How it looks today

Last week’s photograph was of John Frost Square in Newport.

Here’s what you had to say:

There isn't much one can say about John Frost Square, it was drab and remained drab.

The photo dates from the 1960s/early 1970's (the Beatles era) and shows the Square in reasonable condition, no broken or uneven stones, the tubs still unstained and with not being used as litter bins.

There was a flight of steps leading down into the bus station, these were too steep for many elderly, they were dark and often wet.

The only redeeming feature was the animated clock Nick of Time, residents and visitors would wait patiently for it to come to life on the hour.

The Square has been replaced by Friars Walk, which, to my mind, is not much better with empty shops, and the shops that are there seem to be on a knife edge.

Dave Woolven, Newport