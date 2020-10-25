THE MYSTERY surrounding a section of a canal running through Risca being polluted has been solved.
Last week, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) announced online that part of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal near Manor Road in Risca had become polluted.
The water turned a cloudy, dark grey colour and several fish died.
After an extensive investigation by Welsh Water, which lasted a few days, they found the answer.
A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “The investigation revealed a blockage on the sewer, caused by discarded cement and other items.
“We carried out the necessary work to clear the blockage and remained on site afterwards to ensure any impact of the blockage on water quality was addressed to minimise the impact on wildlife.
“We are continuing to monitor the area to ensure this remains the case. We are also continuing to investigate the possible source of the items that caused the blockage.
“We would like to remind our customers not to dispose of any materials other than toilet roll into the sewer – and that any other items disposed in the sewer can end up blocking our system.
“This issue costs the company £5million a year.
“For more information on our ‘Stop the Block’ campaign, please visit dwrcymru.com”.