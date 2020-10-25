ANOTHER lockdown is "likely" at the start of next year in the event of a third wave of Covid-19, a Welsh minister has said.

Deputy economy minister Lee Waters said scientific projections showed "we are going to need to have another 'fire break' in January or February".

Appearing on BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme today, Mr Waters said a second peak of coronavirus was "definitely with us".

"We are doing our best to try and flatten the curve,” Mr Waters said. “We can’t stop the curve, we cannot stop this virus spreading and our best hope is to wait for a vaccine to help us to bring it under control.

The minister said he realised people in Wales were “thoroughly fed-up” of restrictions, but said it was "important [the Welsh Government] can show that we are being rational, we’re being evidence-based and we are being transparent. We are trying our best to do that.”

The minister was also asked about the ongoing furore over the decision to ban supermarkets from selling 'non-essential' items like toys, clothes and electricals during the 'fire break' period.

A petition to overturn the ban had gained more than 54,000 signatures as of 1pm today.

Mr Waters said the rule had "certainly gone down badly with many people" and acknowledged there had been "teething problems" in terms of inconsistencies between shops.

He said the ban is "designed to ensure fairness" by protecting other retailers that have had to close during the lockdown.

This means supermarkets will not have a monopoly over 'non-essential' items while the majority of the retail sector is locked-down.

Mr Waters said the Welsh Government was "not trying to spite anybody" and the main aim was to keep shopping as safe as possible during the lockdown period.

He said "we don't want people browsing the aisles" while shopping at this time.

On Saturday evening, first minister Mark Drakeford said the regulations for supermarkets would be reviewed, and Mr Waters clarified this by saying the Welsh Government would not make a u-turn on the ban.

“We’re going to sit down with the supermarkets to review how this has gone over the weekend,” Mr Waters said.

“We’re not reviewing the requirement for supermarkets not to sell non-essential, we’re going to review how it’s working in practice because clearly there are some bumps.”

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show this morning, health minister Vaughan Gething said the review would iron out inconsistencies with how the ban was being applied.

“We’re reviewing with supermarkets the understanding and the clarity and the policy because there’s been different application in different parts," he said.

“We all need to step back and remember why the firebreak has been introduced, to recognise that it is hard on lots of people, but we’re in a week where we’ve already seen 61 deaths take place here in Wales.

“Just about a month ago there were only six deaths in a week so coronavirus is taking off."

Paul Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has asked for the Welsh Parliament to be recalled so members can discuss the ban.

He described the popularity of the petition as a “clear sign” that people in Wales want the rule “scrapped immediately”.

Additional reporting by PA Media.