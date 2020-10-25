A FURTHER five people have died in Wales after testing positive for Covid-19 coronavirus, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).
Across Wales, there have been 1,104 new confirmed cases since yesterday.
Of those, 200 new cases were found in Gwent's ABUHB area – 37 in Blaenau Gwent, 72 in Caerphilly, 17 in Monmouthshire, 42 in Newport, and 32 in Torfaen.
PHW said 11,217 coronavirus tests were carried out across Wales on Saturday.
Here's how many new cases of Covid-19 were reported in other areas in Wales:
Cardiff - 154
Bridgend - 52
Merthyr Tydfil - 56
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 178
Swansea - 94
Neath Port Talbot -73