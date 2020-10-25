CHARLIE the police dog had a successful shift today after locating a missing child in Caerphilly.
The German Shephard, who started his service in 2018, assisted Gwent Police's Caerphilly officers and NPAS in searching for a child who had been missing for three hours in the area.
The force took to Twitter to praise the hard work of PD Charlie.
PD Charlie assisted @GPCaerphilly @gpoperations and NPAS searching for and locating a missing child who hadn't been seen for over 3 hours @WMPDogs @GwentandMore #itsoknottobeok #teamwork #valueofadog #Erelief pic.twitter.com/u9FA2K5dvx— Gwent Police | Dog Section (@gpdogsection) October 25, 2020
