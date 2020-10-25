YOU know how annoying it is to have to shave your upper lip - well here's your chance to give your face a breather.
For the month of November Newport-based St David's Hospice Care is encouraging supporters to give up the razor.
Under the banner “Grow a tash and raise some cash!” the hospice is encouraging the cultivation of the top lip.
Hirsute Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, who is already adding fertiliser to his top lip in readiness, said: "It's getting chillier with nights drawing in so why not take the opportunity to give your upper lip a bit of warmth and grow a tash.
"Starting in November, we’re asking supporters to take on the challenge of growing a moustache to raise funds for the vital work of the St David’s Hospice Care.
"Throughout the month let your donors know how your moustache is progressing by posting an update to your Just Giving page or add a photo of your face when you share your page to generate more donations.
"Can you grow a thick, glossy handlebar? Or will it be more of a whispy lip tickler? Tag us in your posts as we’d love to see your wonderful face art!"
For more information, contact: fundraising@stdavidshospicecare.org.