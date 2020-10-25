A 14-YEAR-OLD boyhas gone missing from Newport.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 14-year-old Ashaenafi Fita who has been reported as missing.
Ashaenafi was reported as missing from Newport on Thursday, October 22 and concern is growing for his welfare.
He is described as being 5ft6, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 541 22/10/2020. Ashaenafi is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.