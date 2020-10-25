Last week I spoke in my Gwent colleague Chris Evans' debate on concerns facing people and businesses in Wales during the pandemic.

There are clearly challenging times ahead for workers, and in the debate I highlighted that the UK government has only announced half-measures to address the looming problems the country is facing, and far too many people are still being excluded from support.

The self-employed and freelancers have been completely overlooked, and entire sectors - be it the creative sector, the hospitality supply chain or the exhibition and events industry – have been left behind, with a worrying and deeply misguided tendency for government ministers to classify jobs as ‘viable’ or ‘non-viable’.

Meanwhile there’s been nothing for those who have lost their jobs, and no recovery plan or strategy for retraining – something which is so important for young people, who we know from previous recessions will be among the hardest hit.

The new Jobs Support Scheme grant of a two-thirds salary for workers is simply not sufficient for those on the lowest wages, and will make it harder for many constituents of mine to pay bills and feed their families.

Given that two-thirds of the National Minimum Wage is around £800pm, there's also a strong likelihood that many of the lowest-paid workers in Wales will need to claim Universal Credit under the new Jobs Support Scheme.

This again illustrates the pressing need to address the in-built flaws in the Universal Credit system - including the five-week wait for a first payment, and the advance loan payment which pushes people into debt. I'll continue to make these points in Parliament.

The UK government should follow the Welsh Government's lead - including on the £300 million Economic Resilience Fund (which is unique to Wales) and extending free school meals to children over school holidays during the pandemic. It was disappointing to see the Conservatives vote down Labour's motion on free school meals provision last week.

* Like many industries, football clubs like Newport County AFC have been hard hit by the pandemic with usual sources of revenue completely disrupted. This makes it all the more important that the Premier League - which is of course one of the most lucrative in global sport - sticks to its obligations to provide assistance to lower league clubs who are the bedrock of the game in this country.

In the Commons I recently asked the Prime Minister to ensure the government is doing all it can to make the Premier League adhere its responsibilities as swiftly as possible. He told me that he would make this happen - we will hold him to account on that.