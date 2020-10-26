Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

George Harry Gregory was born on September 15 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 3oz. His parents are Chloé Wakeling and Luke Gregory, of Pontypool, and his big brother is Jacob Gregory, aged 23 months.

Twins Noah and Rowan Slocombe arrived on March 15 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighting 4lb 11oz and 5lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Paige Rogers and Joshua Slocombe, of Newport.

Here is William John Mcdougall who was born on February 7 at Neville Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 1oz. He is the first child of Jade Pullen and Jack Mcdougall, of Varteg.

Olivia Louise McGaw was born on October 2 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 11oz. She is the first child of Rachael and James McGaw, of Newport.

This is Llyr Dexter Stewart who arrived in Newport on February 6 weighing 9lb 6.5oz. Llyr's mum is Corey Stewart, of Newport, and siblings are Ashley Stewart (11), Riley Stewart (four), and Logan Stewart (four).

This is Olivia Fearns who was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on October 8 weighing 9 lb 9 oz. Her parents are Kate and Mark Fearns, of New Inn, and her big brother is Joseph Fearns (two).

Elena Vigors arrived five days early on October 7 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 12oz. She is the first child of Bethan and Phil Vigors, of Newport.

Frederick Zakk Kemp Smith was born bu Caesarian section on October 10 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb 11oz. His parents are Meryl Kemp-Smith and Ryan Smith, of Risca.

Fraiser Patrick Harrison arrived on August 22 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 3oz. He is the first child of are Gemma Breslin and Brandon Lee Harrison, of Caerphilly.