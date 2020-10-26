SINCE the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits has risen in Newport.

According to the latest data released by the Office for National Statistics, the number of people claiming Universal Credit or Job Seekers Allowance, either because they are unemployed or in low-paid jobs, is up by 1.4 million across the UK.

In Newport, the average claimant count pre-lockdown was 3.9 per cent, which has now jumped to 7.4 – increasing by 3.4 percentage points.

Newport also has the highest rate for young people claiming unemployment benefits, ranking in the top ten with a youth claimant count rate above 10 per cent.

Last week we reported that Newport had now become the most deprived authority in Wales – with two areas of Pill being the most deprived in the city.

The UK-wide Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and the Self Employment Income Support Scheme have sought to avoid mass lay-offs by encouraging bosses to instead furlough workers, with the government covering most of their wages.

This week the Welsh Government announced that there will be extra support for businesses affected by the circuit break lockdown that was introduced across Wales on Monday, October 19.

First minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that every business covered by the small business rates relief will receive a £1,000 payment.

Small and medium-sized retail, leisure, and hospitality businesses, which must close will receive a one-off payment of up to £5,000.

There will also be additional discretionary grants and supports for smaller businesses, which are struggling.

An £80 million fund announced last week to help businesses develop in the longer term, will be increased to £100 million.

Businesses will be able to access the support available through the existing Job Retention Scheme or the new expanded Job Support Scheme.