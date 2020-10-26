A NEWSAGENT has complained after having newspapers stolen.
Jonathan Powell, who runs Newspaper Delivery Newport, tweeted that 100 copies of the South Wales Argus had been stolen from Newport.
He said: "100 copies of the South Wales Argus nicked from outside our unit on Pentonville, Newport, overnight.
"If you see them scattered around somewhere please let me know.
"Why someone would need 100 copies, I can't even imagine."
Newspaper Delivery Newport deliver all newspapers and magazines available in the UK.
They also deliver milk in both glass and plastic bottles, bread, free range eggs, dairy free milk and more to Newport and the surrounding areas.
They currently deliver to most areas of Newport as well as surrounding areas including Pontymister, Risca, Crosskeys, Cwmcarn, Bassaleg, Rhiwderin, Rogerstone, Lower Machen, Castleton, Cwmbran, Penhow, Magor, Goldcliff, St Brides, Coed Kernew and Langstone.
