With more people expected to celebrate bonfire night at home this year, the fire service are warning people to stay safe.

Last year, between 23th October and 6th November South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended 150 deliberate fires – a 50 per cent decrease since 2018.

However, with more people celebrating at home due to the fire break lockdown, crews are expecting a busier night than usual this year.

The fire service is warning that fireworks and bonfires can be extremely dangerous if not handled correctly.

Fireworks can frighten people and animals. The elderly and children are frequently scared and intimidated by firework noise.

Head of fire crime and home safety, group manager Paul Mason said: “This time of year is always fun and we want to make sure that everyone can enjoy the celebrations safely.

"Our message is simple – be sensible and look after yourselves and each other so that you don’t require our services during your evening.

"We attend many unsupervised fires and injuries caused by fireworks and out of control bonfires.

"Fireworks are a lot of fun but it’s very important to be cautious and to enjoy the celebrations responsibly.

"Acting irresponsibly around fires and fireworks can have devastating consequences, can cause life threatening injuries and can even cost lives.”

Newport City Council is urging residents to forego the traditional Halloween activities this year by celebrating safely from their own homes and not meeting anyone, either indoors or outside, that are not part of their household.

A spokesman said: "It is unfortunate that so many events have been impacted by coronavirus this year and Halloween is no exception.

"The fire-break restrictions are in place to help keep the virus under control and it is vitally important to follow the rules.

"There are plenty of alternatives to keep youngsters busy – and safe – at home."

They suggest:

Pumpkin carving - why not find a tutorial online to carve the best pumpkin and share on social media.

Hosting a virtual Halloween party.

Having a spooky-themed treasure hunt in the home.

Watching a scary movie with your household.

Offering their own advice of how to stay safe this Bonfire Night, the fire service recommend:

Decorations - Halloween is a great occasion to dress your home with all sorts of spooky decorations. Many homes use candles in their decorations to enhance the eerie atmosphere. We would always recommend that you use battery operated lights in the first instance but if you choose to use candles, it’s important to be wary of where they are situated and the other decorations around it. Candles should be isolated enough so that they don’t pose any danger, so make sure other decorations or hanging parts are kept away from the naked flames.

Lanterns and Pumpkins - Pumpkins are a staple of the Halloween season, and carving one can be fun. Despite traditionally containing candles to light up their frightening expression, we recommend switching to battery operated lights as a safer option.

Candle Safety - Make sure candles are secured in a proper holder and away from materials that may catch fire - like curtains. Put candles out when you leave the room, and make sure they’re put out completely at night. Use a snuffer or a spoon to put out candles, it’s safer than blowing them out as sparks can fly. Remember, children should never be left alone with lit candles.