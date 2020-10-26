A MAN who went shopping in a Newport Tesco in his pants said he was "proving a point".

Chris Noden visited the Tesco supermarket in Spytty wearing just his pants and a protective face covering.

His argument – that if clothes were classed as 'non-essential' items, he should be allowed to do his shopping without wearing any.

Mr Noden's protest was against a Welsh Government rule stating supermarkets can only sell 'essential' items during the current 'fire break' or 'circuit break' lockdown period.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning, Chris said: "It felt like I was going to prove my point. I wanted to prove the point, my wife showed me this meme on Facebook 'Only in Wales can you go shopping without your clothes on'.

"So I said 'Come on then, let's prove the point in Wales you can go shopping without your clothes on and there's nothing you can do about it'."

The 38-year-old was filmed by his wife Dawn as he tried to push his trolley into the supermarket.

On the video, shared by Mrs Noden, she said: "Clothes are deemed now non-essential. Your store policy says clothes are non-essential."

She added: "Let him in to buy some clothes."

"This is beyond a joke. There are children out there growing that need clothes."

In response, a security guard says: "He's not appropriately dressed. Go and take it up with the government."

"You can't come in dressed like that."

READ MORE:

Mr Noden added: "As soon as he [the staff member] said clothes were essential the point was proven and it was happy, like, we didn't go out attacking the Welsh Government with it, but it is obviously proving a big point to them."

The Welsh Government are due to review the rules today.

Though health minister Vaughan Gething has said that non-essential items will be allowed to be sold in "exceptional circumstances".

When asked what he would like to see the Welsh Government considering today as they review the ban, Chris said: "Turning up in their pants."

Chris said: "To me personally, everyone can find essential items in something. If something is essential to someone at some point in time. Something is essential to everyone."

"I understand they have to control crowds in shops but if someone really needs something or an item, what is it to stop them.

"They are actually blocking these aisles off with sweets, chocolate, bottles of vodka, whisky, lager, they are blocking it off with all non-essential items, essentially.

"I don't know what is essential or not, it is a bit mad, like."