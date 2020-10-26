WELSH talent, including many women, was celebrated in BAFTA Cymru Awards last night.

The BAFTA awards aim to bring the 'very best' work in film, games and television to public attention, and support the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally.

Last night was the 29th BAFTA Cymru Awards, hosted by Alex Jones, with 22 awards presented through an online ceremony, broadcast on BAFTA's social media pages.

Chair of BAFTA Cymru, Angharad Mair, said: “As another year closes on the BAFTA Cymru Awards, albeit in a different format, I am overjoyed to see the number of female craft practitioners recognised this year as well as the high percentage of those receiving their first ever BAFTA.

"Congratulations to all the nominees and winners.”

His Dark Materials received three awards - Ruth Wilson (Actress) and Suzie Lavelle (Photography and Lighting) celebrated their first BAFTA Cymru wins and Joel Collins (Production Designer) won the third of his career.

Ruth Wilson and parents celebrate her win (Picture: Bafta Cymru)

Jonathan Pryce won the Actor award for The Two Popes and the Presenter award was shared by Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris for Prosiect Pum Mil.

In My Skin won two awards - Lucy Forbes received an award for Director: Fiction and Kayleigh Llewllyn, a past BAFTA Breakthrough participant, received a Writer award.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The 10 craft categories were dominated by females:

Siân Jenkins won her second Costume Design award for Eternal Beauty.

Rebecca Trotman won her first Editing award for her work on Doctor Who: Ascension of the Cyberman.

Melanie Lenihan won her first Make Up and Hair award for War of the Worlds.

The 2020 Breakthrough recipient was Lisa Walters for her role as producer on On The Edge: Adulting.

Rebecca Trotman won her first Editing award (Picture: BAFTA Cymru)

The Director Factual award was shared by Siôn Aaron and Timothy Lyn for Eirlys, Dementia a Tim.

The Sound award was won by the production team from Bang for Good Omens and Original Music was awarded posthumously to Pontypridd composer Jonathan Hill for The Long Song.

In the production categories, Television Drama was presented to The Left Behind.

Children’s Programme was awarded to Deian a Loli for the second time, Entertainment Programme was won by Cyrn ar y Mississipi, and the Short Film category was won by Salam.

In the factual categories, the News and Current Affairs winner was Channel 4 News - Flooding Strikes the South Wales Valleys; the Single Documentary category was won by The Prince and the Bomber; and the Factual Series award was won by Ysgol Ni: Maesincla.

Event sponsors and partners were Audi UK, Bad Wolf, BBC Cymru Wales, Boom, Buzz Magazine, Cardiff Council, Champagne Taittinger, Channel 4, Cuebox, Decade 10, Deloitte, Whitelight, Gorilla, ITV Wales, San Pellegrino/Acqua Panna, S4C, Trosol, Villa Maria and Working Word.