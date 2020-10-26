AN ANIMAL charity has appealed to Gwent residents to reconsider buying certain breeds of dogs after taking in four French Bulldogs with breathing issues in just the last month.

Hope Rescue, which saves stray and abandoned dogs in South Wales, has asked the public to reconsider buying brachycephalic – short-nosed or flat-faced – dogs, such as Chihuahuas, French Bulldogs, Pugs and English Bulldogs

In the past month, the charity have taken in French Bulldogs Sparky and Jessica from Newport, Molly from Bedwas, as well as Cobweb, a stray from Bridgend.

READ MORE:

Over lockdown, with many people spending more time at home, demand for dogs has increased, but Vanessa Waddon, transformation manager for Hope Rescue, said people should carefully consider what breed of dog they buy in order not to fuel demand from irresponsible breeders.

“In the last month we have had four French Bulldogs in, all with health issues which are inherent to the breed,” she said.

“Jessica came from a breeder, she’s had numerous litters. She’s just had surgery to fix breathing problems. Sparky had ear issues that her owner couldn’t afford. We had a call from a local vet that Molly gave birth to a litter of ten which all died, and she was having issues with breathing and her owner couldn’t afford to treat her.

Jessica, a French Bulldog from Newport taken in by Hope Rescue. Picture: Hope Rescue.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge increase in French Bulldogs, Pugs and English Bulldogs in rescue. Ten years ago we wouldn’t see them at all, but then they started to get more and more popular.

“The Royal Veterinary College published a study that says these breeds are less healthy.

“Before, we asked people to do their research and only buy dogs from responsible breeders. But now, it’s got to the point where we have to say if you can't find one in rescue then please, just choose a different breed, whether you rescue your dog or buy from a responsible breeder.

Molly, a French Bulldog from Bedwas taken in by Hope Rescue. Picture: Hope Rescue.

“We’ve had a few people commenting saying their French Bulldog is healthy so its not a problem, but that is just survivor bias.

“These dogs alone will need operations and surgeries costing £12,000 to £15,000 in total. Now we are losing £1,000 every day - our charity shops are closed, we can’t hold fundraising events, we can’t offer boarding.

“Our only income is through donations and online fundraisers. We don’t know when we can start fundraising again.

Sparky, a French Bulldog from Newport taken in by Hope Rescue. Picture: Hope Rescue.

“We spent £13,000 last month alone on vets’ fees.

“We have seen a huge increase in dogs coming from vets due to the current financial situation people can’t afford to treat their dogs and would rather sign their dogs away than see them euthanised.”

You can find out more about the charity’s work, or donate, via hoperescue.org.uk