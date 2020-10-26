WELSH children’s hospice Tŷ Hafan will face significant losses over the next few weeks as its 19 charity shops shut for the firebreak lockdown.

During the two-week period, the charity has revealed that it will miss out on approximately £100,000 in sales and donated goods - income which is “vital” to keep the charity afloat as it continues to run its services for children across South Wales with life-limiting conditions, and their families, during the crisis.

The Sully-based hospice has already announced that it is forecasting an income loss in excess of £2million this year, but the significant fundraising challenges, plus the permanent closure of six shops and the impact of coronavirus restrictions, means it is unlikely to raise even 50 per cent of its much-needed care costs this year.

Tŷ Hafan’s chief executive, Maria Timon Samra, who came in to steer the Charity earlier this year, said:

“Our number one priority is being there for the 275 children and families in our care in Wales and we remain resolute in our commitment to do so.

“Despite doing everything we possibly can to support our families, both at our hospice and in a virtual capacity and out in the community, the constant setbacks to our fundraising is creating huge pressures for us.

“We announced in April that we are forecasting losses in excess of £2 million this year, which is almost 50% of the annual running costs of the Charity, but we worry that this loss will escalate even further due to the restrictions”.

Make a direct donation to Tŷ Hafan by visiting www.tyhafan.org/appeal or purchase Christmas cards here. For more ways on how to support the hospice, please visit www.tyhafan.org/support-us/