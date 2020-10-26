A FARM in Blackwood has been amazed by the kindness and understanding of customers due to disruption triggered by Wales' firebreak lockdown.

Pencoed Fach Organic Farm, Blackwood, was preparing for their busiest time of year - Hallowe’en - and had sold a large amount of tickets for its annual 'pumpkin patch'.

But after the firebreak lockdown was announced last week its managers had to take to social media to let customers know that refunds would be issued.

However, the post received more than 200 comments from people telling the farm to keep the money and that they did not want a refund.

David Davies, who helps manage the farm alongside Wendy Davies, said: “We spend all year planning, preparing, and getting ready for our 'pick your own' pumpkin patch.

"We are only a small family farm and our pumpkin sales form a large part of our income.

“With Covid-19 restrictions in place we have had to limit our number of visitors. This in turn means we have sold fewer pumpkins than usual.

“We are also missing out on our busiest weekend and half term trade where we would expect to be fully booked.

“We have received many kind comments and messages from people who have booked tickets, but either due to local lockdown or the circuit breaker lockdown, are no longer able to visit”.

The farm has had to refund everyone booked up for the weekend as there is no option for them to keep the ticket money as part of the police of Ticketsource, the company through which the tickets were issued.

The only other option that would have enabled the farm to keep the money customers wanted to donate was to set up a GoFundMe page, which the farm did not want to do - so all were refunded.

“Thank you so much everyone who has offered to let us keep the money,” he added.

“We are already thinking of ways to make next year even better!"

