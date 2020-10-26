SIXTH formers from a Newport school will have to self-isolate over the ‘firebreak’ lockdown in Wales.
Earlier today Bassaleg High School was notified of a coronavirus case within their sixth form, meaning that all pupils in Years 12 and 13 must self-isolate for 14 days.
These measures are in accordance with Welsh Government, Environmental Health, and Newport City Council with all close contacts of the case notified.
Other year groups are unaffected by this particular case, although last week Year Eight pupils were sent home following a positive case and there was a case in Year 10 at the school.
Sixth formers from Bassaleg High will be required to self-isolate throughout the remainder of the ‘firebreak’ lockdown in Wales, which ends on November 9.
As this week is half term parents and carers do not have to send their children to school, but they should remain vigilant for the symptoms of coronavirus.
The symptoms of coronavirus are:
- A new or continuous cough.
- A high temperature.
- A loss of or change to sense of smell or taste.
If a child develops any of these symptoms it is recommended that you book a coronavirus test by calling 119 or through nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test