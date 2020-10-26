MARTIN Lewis has issued a warning to shoppers who rely on paying by cash.

According to the Money Saving Expert, shops are legally allowed to refuse cash payment for items as long as they are not discriminating against the customer.

The issue was mentioned on the ITV's 'The Martin Lewis Money Show', where the discussion of legal tender was brought up.

Lewis responded to this saying: "No, they are not breaking any rules."

"You are allowed to take card only as long as it's not discriminatory for race or disability or something."

He went on to explain the actual definition of legal tender.

"Legal tender has a strict definition.

"It means if you have a court awarded debt against you if someone tries to settle and they're paying in the legal tender you cannot refuse it.

"And that's all it means."

Martin said notes and cash are a legal currency for spending purposes but in some parts of the country, the only legal tender is actually coins.

When the idea of getting rid of cash altogether Martin said: "I know many people are saying 'why don't we just switch to a cashless society?'

"I don't want that, because there are many vulnerable people who need cash," he said.

This comes after many ATMs and bank branches have been closing down however there was some good news despite this.

"The Government has said that once we leave the EU in January it will change the rules so if you want to get cash out form a supermarket you don't have to buy anything," Martin said.