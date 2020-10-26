A MAN was taken to hospital after a 'serious assault' in Newport last night.
Gwent Police were called to Temple Street in Pill at around 9.30pm on Sunday, October 25.
The man, 42, was taken to University Hospital Wales for treatment. Gwent Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Pill residents reported a heavy police presence in the area between 9.30pm and 10pm last night.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a serious assault in Temple Street, Newport, on Sunday, October 25 at around 9.30pm.
Police on Temple Street in Newport on Sunday night. Picture: Sammy Nas.
"A 42-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Enquiries are ongoing.
"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2000389768 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."